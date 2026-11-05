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Pink Floyd Announce Animals 50th Anniversary Box Set With Previously Unreleased Tracks
By Tom Breihan,2 days ago
Just last year, Pink Floyd released a 50th-anniversary box-set edition of their eternal classic Wish You Were Here. And because Floyd were extremely busy and productive in the '70s, they've already unveiling another 50th-anniversary anniversary version of another of their '70s classics. This time, the classic album in question is the Wish You Were Here follow-up Animals, which came out in January 1977. Given that Animals is made up entirely of four very long songs, along with a brief intro and outro, you'd think that Floyd wouldn't have any previously unreleased tracks from that era to include on a box set. You'd be wrong.