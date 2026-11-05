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AP Joy Wonder Discovery SummaryBrief at 9:01 a.m. EST
3 days ago
Bingo, Care Bears, Pokémon cards and the classic playground slide make it into the Toy Hall of Fame. NEW YORK (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has inducted bingo, Care Bears, the Pokémon Trading Card Game and the humble playground slide. These toys join classics like Mr. Potato Head and G.I. Joe. Experts at The Strong National Museum of Play, which hosts the Hall of Fame, highlight bingo's global popularity and its appeal to young adults. Care Bears gained support through social media, while Pokémon cards were boosted by anime and manga fans. The slide is praised for helping children develop motor skills. To be inducted, toys must be iconic and engage multiple generations.