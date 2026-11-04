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White Christmas US Map Shows Where Holiday Travelers Have the Best Chance for Snow
By Editor recommendations,3 days ago
If you're booking a Christmas trip in November and want snow outside your window, look past Denver. The city has about a one-in-three chance of waking up to snow on the ground on December 25, based on Men's Journal's analysis of NOAA's climate records. In Crested Butte, NOAA puts the historical probability at nearly 100 percent.
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