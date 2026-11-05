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USDA Traces Washington Bird Flu Outbreak to Idaho Cattle, Raising New Concerns About H5N1 Spread
By Vet Candy,2 days ago
New genetic sequencing results suggest that infected cattle moving between states may be helping spread the virus, highlighting the importance of livestock surveillance and biosecurity as H5N1 continues circulating in U.S. dairy herds. Federal scientists have uncovered an important clue about how highly pathogenic avian influenza reached dairy cattle in...
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