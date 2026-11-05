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Fired Navy admiral from Upstate NY flips Republican seat in South Carolina
By Syracuse.com Express Desk,3 days ago
An Albany native whose 35-year Navy career ended abruptly when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired her last year is now poised to become a member of Congress. Nancy Lacore, a retired three-star vice admiral and Democrat, declared victory Wednesday in the race for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Her Republican opponent, Jenny Costa Honeycutt, conceded the race, according to wsav.com.