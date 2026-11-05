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Siemens aims for 80 percent automation in German plant
By Jim Anderton,3 days ago
The German giant addresses the need for productivity gains with robotics. This episode is brought to you by Mouser Electronics. Visit mouser.com to learn more. European manufacturing is at a crossroads. Looming labor shortages driven by demographics, combined with relentless competitive pressures from the United States and Asia, require the simultaneous development of high technology and innovative cost-reduction measures.