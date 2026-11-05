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Rhode Island’s E-Bike Rules Face Test as More Riders Take to the Streets
By Jonmaesha Beltran,3 days ago
NEWPORT, R.I. — After Kayla Watson died, a white bicycle appeared outside Miantonomi Memorial Park with a sign reading “Kayla Watson, October 11, 2023.”. A bucket truck turning left onto Hillside Avenue struck the 34-year-old as she rode her electric bicycle west on Admiral Kalbfus Road. Her death came amid a debate at the Statehouse over how to regulate electric bicycles as their popularity surged.
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