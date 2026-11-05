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Infineon launches RISC-V MCU platform
By Puja Mitra,3 days ago
Infineon Technologies AG is introducing AURIX™ RC1, a new MCU platform for software-defined vehicles and other software-defined and Physical AI applications. The family is based on RISC-V and is planned to support up to 12 32-bit cores, an edge AI processing unit, up to 40 MB of embedded memory, ASIL D safety requirements and in-vehicle networking options including CAN-XL, 10BASE-T1S and multi-Gigabit Ethernet.