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Aaron Gies Thanks His Supporters
By Brian O'Neil,3 days ago
“To every volunteer who knocked on a door after a long day at work, made calls on a Saturday afternoon, or put up a yard sign when it would have been easier not to: thank you. You built this campaign from the ground up. To the voters of the Southern Tier and Western New York who put their trust in this campaign: thank you. We came up short, but we showed a real grassroots movement across the district. We posted double-digit gains in nearly every county. That didn’t happen by accident. It happened because families here are tired of doing everything right and falling further and further behind.