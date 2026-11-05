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Ty Benefield And LSU Secondary Are Preparing For Their Biggest Challenge Yet
By Kace Kieschnick,2 days ago
The No. 14 (College Football Playoff ranking) LSU Tigers are rolling as they head into a marquee matchup with No. 5 Alabama on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC). LSU sits at 6-2 on the season and just over .500 in the Southeastern Conference at 3-2, but the team has been playing some of its best football of the Lane Kiffin era over the past few weeks.
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