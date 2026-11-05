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pSemi adds wideband RF switch
By Puja Mitra,3 days ago
PSemi® has announced the PE423213, a HaRP™ technology-enhanced reflective SPDT RF switch that operates from 0.3 to 10.6 GHz for ISM, WLAN, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth and UWB designs. Built on the UltraCMOS+™ SOI process, it uses a 6-lead 1.6 x 1.6 mm DFN package, draws a typical 95 nA supply current and is intended for space-constrained, battery-powered devices such as secure access control, smart-home automation, asset tracking and industrial IoT.