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19-year-old Democrat unseats longtime Massachusetts lawmaker
By ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS,2 days ago
BILLERICA, Mass. (TNND) — A 19-year-old Democrat unseated an eight-term Republican in Massachusetts, becoming one of the youngest people elected to the state House. Daniel Darris-O’Connor defeated longtime incumbent Marc Lombardo in the 22nd Middlesex District. Unofficial results showed Darris-O’Connor with 51.3% of the vote to Lombardo’s 48.7%.