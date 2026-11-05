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Ioan Gruffudd's Revolutionary War Epic Officially Reveals New Footage
By Ryan O'Rourke,3 days ago
Inspirational pop duo For King + Country has already conquered the music industry, becoming one of the most influential forces in contemporary Christian music with six studio albums, massive tours, and an armload of awards, including four Grammys. However, they're only just getting started in taking their talents to film. Two years ago, they found massive success telling their family's story in the musical biopic Unsung Hero, which marked Joel David Smallbone's directorial debut and earned a solid $21.1 million at the box office on a $6 million budget. Now, they're returning to theaters in a similarly personal film with a little help from their filmmaker brother, Ben Smallbone.