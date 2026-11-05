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While our weather dries out for a while, fog may be an issue the next couple of mornings
By Travis Klanecky,3 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We move on to a dry and milder weather pattern ahead. But fog could be an issue for some these next few mornings. Thursday through Friday Night: Much of the area will see similar temperatures to what we saw on Wednesday. The light rain that passed through overnight has pushed to the south. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain. There should be some clearing as the day goes on. Those in far Eastern and especially Northeastern Nebraska may again be socked under low clouds that will keep temperatures cooler. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s northeast to around 60° southwest.