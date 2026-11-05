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Urban League Opens Liberty City Empowerment Center at 798 NW 62nd St
By Alec Novak,2 days ago
Urban League of Greater Miami Empowerment Center — Approximate Site of Center Opening. The Urban League of Greater Miami cut the ribbon on its new Empowerment Center in Liberty City on Oct. 29, planting a hub for job training, small-business classes and youth programming at 798 NW 62nd St. President and CEO Dr. Makeda Johnson and board chair Bernadine Bush cut the ribbon together at the opening ceremony, marking a new chapter for an organization that has owned apartment complexes in the neighborhood for years.