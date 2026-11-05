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The Grateful Dead reveals ‘On A Back Porch Vol 4’ with Dogfish Head
By Buddy Iahn,3 days ago
The vinyl will be available on Record Store Day’s Black Friday. Continuing their partnership of more than a decade, Dogfish Head and the Grateful Dead will release a new collaborative vinyl album, On A Back Porch, Vol. 4, on Record Store Day’s RSD Black Friday on November 27th. Curated by Grateful Dead Archivist & Legacy Manager, David Lemieux, and Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder, Sam Calagione, it features six live recordings from the Grateful Dead archive and will be sold in limited quantities at participating independently owned record stores while supplies last.