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Outback Steakhouse franchisee files for bankruptcy, citing California’s labor costs
By Tribune News Service,3 days ago
A San Diego-based franchisee of Outback Steakhouse filed for bankruptcy on Monday, citing expensive food and labor costs and declining customer traffic. Cerca Trova Restaurant Group, which operates 61 Outback Steakhouse locations mostly in California, said it has been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del., seeking relief from hundreds of millions in debt.
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