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No. 25 Florida to start QB Tramell Jones against Oklahoma in the Swamp, AP source says
By ML Mark Long Associated Press,3 days ago
Tramell Jones Jr. will make his second career start for Florida when the 25th-ranked Gators host Oklahoma on Saturday night, a person familiar with the decision confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Gators have not announced a starter. CBS Sports first reported...