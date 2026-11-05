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Mentone Town Council Holds Public Hearing For Land Annexation
3 days ago
MENTONE – Mentone Town Council held a public hearing for a petition for annexation Wednesday, Nov. 4. The town received a request from Brian Romine to annex a property owned by the Brian and Pamela Romine Trust. The area proposed for annexation is generally east of SR 19, west of Tucker Myers & Hackendorn’s addition and north of the residential properties north of West Harrison Street. The annexation area is about 50.1 acres.