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Plea hearing slated for Thursday PM in Belgrade shooting case
By JP Cola,2 days ago
(Belgrade MN-) A plea hearing takes place Thursday (2) for a Belgrade man charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Assault. On February 21st, 44-year-old James Basore allegedly shot and wounded a man who was sitting in a car in Basore's driveway with a teenaged girl, then Basore called 911 and surrendered to police. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the right shoulder, his right arm, finger, and nose. Basore had earlier made statements that he thought people were "messing with his house" and knew the person he allegedly shot. Before the shooting, the victim told police he had knocked on Basore's door to ask for a cigarette. He is being held in the Stearns County Jail on 1 million dollars unconditional bail. If no plea agreement is reached, a jury trial is slated to begin November 16th.