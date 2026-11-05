undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Walla Walla Public Schools backs Head Start amid federal delay
By Dan Thesman,3 days ago
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla Public Schools will keep its Head Start program running through June 4, 2027, district officials announced Wednesday, pledging local reserves if federal grant extensions stall. Superintendent Ben Gauyan proposed the measure during Tuesday’s school board study session, drawing unanimous support from board members seeking...
2