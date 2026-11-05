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Cowboy basketball looks to maintain fast pace while emphasizing defense
By Marcus Mesis, Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Getting up the court and running is a key part of how the Oklahoma State Cowboys play. The OSU offense is built on getting up the court quickly and playing in transition to score points. The Cowboys have ranked in the top 20 in KenPom’s tempo rankings each of the previous two seasons, including a top-10 finish last season. The rankings measure how quickly teams play, with adjusted tempo accounting for opponents’ playing speed.