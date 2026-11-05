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Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop highlights downtown growth, housing and city budget
By Daily Dodge,3 days ago
WAUPUN — Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop says downtown improvements, new housing and continued commercial development are contributing to the city’s growth. He pointed to improvements in the downtown area, including an alley project that added angled parking, improved safety and replaced aging underground utilities. Bishop said downtown Waupun...
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