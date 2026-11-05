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DJI Matrice 5T First Look: 1280 Thermal, 176x Zoom, Flies in the Rain
By Mihail Svilenov,3 days ago
I have the latest enterprise drone from DJI in my hands, the Matrice 5T, and after checking out some of DJI’s latest enterprise tech over the past couple of years, I am super excited for this one, because it is an absolute beast. It is a massive drone, but still compact for what it can deliver. Pull the gimbal cover off and you get a full look at the camera setup, which is incredible: four cameras, a laser rangefinder and a near-infrared light, all in one gimbal. The whole thing is built to see in the dark and fly in the rain. There is a lot to unpack, so let’s get going.