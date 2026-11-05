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From homeless refugee to business leader: Lao woman teaches others about her culture all while building community
By Northern Public Radio,3 days ago
An Elgin artist is empowering others by helping them fulfill their dreams while educating the community about her culture, one she didn't learn about until she was an adult. Niphaphone Laura Robertson is the founder of Beautiful Potential Consulting LLC, an author, consultant and more. Her family is from Laos, a country in Southeast Asia. They came to the United States with $40 and a bag of clothes. That was in the late 1970s, when she was a toddler. She was too young to remember why her parents, along with her two brothers, left their home country.
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