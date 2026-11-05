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Heavy rains cause flash flooding in north Georgia, forcing water rescues and evacuations
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,3 days ago
McCAYSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms with heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of north Georgia overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with dangerous conditions making water rescues difficult. In north-central Georgia, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning that thunderstorms had dropped 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters)...