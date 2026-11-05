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Burns Police and community partners host hands-on teen driver safety day
By Mindy McKerrall,2 days ago
HARNEY COUNTY-Local emergency personnel, regional businesses, and community organizations joined forces with the Burns Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 22, to host Teen Driver Safety Day, providing area high school students with practical, hands-on driving education and vehicle maintenance skills. The event, held at Burns High School, aimed to equip...