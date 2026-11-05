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Chicopee Teachers Say Student Attacks Left Staff Concussed, 17 Jobs Empty at Fairview
By Mitch M. Rosenthal,2 days ago
Fairview Elementary School — School Facing Staff Safety Concerns. Three Chicopee school employees have suffered concussions from student assaults since classes began in September, including one staff member who was pregnant at the time, according to the local teachers union. After a Monday night Chicopee School Committee meeting, educators described a mounting safety crisis at Fairview Elementary School, pointing to vacant positions, violent incidents, and what they called inadequate district action.
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