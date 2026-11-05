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Mid-Michigan residents face recycling challenges as campaign signs come down
By WKAR Public Media,3 days ago
As voters take down campaign signs following Election Day, many may be wondering whether those signs can go into their recycling bins. The answer isn't that simple, according to a Mid-Michigan recycling coordinator. Kate Neese, recycling and waste management coordinator for the Clinton County Department of Recycling and Waste Management,...