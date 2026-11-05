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Why Menswear Won't Kick Its Workwear Habit
By Store,3 days ago
In 2026, workwear has been fully absorbed by fashion, showing its influence on both luxury labels and run-of-the-mill retailers. Chore coats, blue jeans, utility vests, and carpenter pants show up on runways at maisons like Louis Vuitton and minimalist labels like Lemaire, as well as on the racks at Stüssy and UNIQLO. However, the topic of workwear — and chore coats, in particular — has entered somewhat contentious territory in recent years. Some critics declared peak chore coat as far back as 2024, writing it off as an overexposed menswear uniform, yet Gen Z seems to have only just caught on. The various discourse surrounding workwear raises a larger question about why the category is attracting so much attention in the 2020s — a decade defined by strides in automation and digitalization.