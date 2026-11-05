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Seattle doesn’t know how many RVs line its streets—but Katie Wilson insists nurses, veterans and tourists are inside
2 days ago
Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson admits her administration does not know precisely how many RVs occupy city streets. Yet her new executive order offers a list of people who might be inside: traveling nurses, veterans seeking medical care, tourists, and Seattle homeowners using RVs as offices. What it doesn’t provide is...
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