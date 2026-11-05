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Oak Ridge teams up with IBM, AMD to launch quantum error correction platform
By Lindsey Wilkinson,2 days ago
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, IBM and AMD unveiled a co-design platform for quantum error correction Thursday with the Department of Energy’s Quantum Genesis Mission in mind. The Quantum Genesis Mission is an initiative that launched in June and is designed to accelerate quantum system development, advance high-impact, scientific use...
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