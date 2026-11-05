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Shubh Goel։ Calling on the Entire Healthcare Ecosystem to Rally Behind the Lung Cancer Community
3 days ago
Shubh Goel, VP, Global Franchise Head, Lung Cancer at AstraZeneca, shared on LinkedIn:. “Lung Cancer Awareness Month is not an abstract moment on a calendar. It is personal for me, for the patients and families behind every data point we work toward, and for the millions of people around the world still waiting for science to catch up with their diagnosis.