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Bristol Myers Squibb Supports LungÕ 2026 as Foundational Sponsor
3 days ago
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is serving as the Foundational Sponsor of LungÕ 2026 – Virtual Global Congress on Lung Oncology, an international virtual medical congress taking place on November 5, 2026. The event brings together experts in thoracic oncology to discuss advances in lung cancer diagnosis, treatment, and multidisciplinary care, with an emphasis on translating scientific evidence into clinical practice.