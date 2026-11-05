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ACLU of Illinois Peoria Chapter calls on local leaders to reaffirm Illinois Trust Act amid reported ICE activity
By Nathan Cihak,3 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) - The Peoria Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois is calling on local elected officials and law enforcement leaders to publicly reaffirm their commitment to the Illinois Trust Act following reports of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Central Illinois. In a statement...
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