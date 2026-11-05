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Obituary: Michael Lyon Jan. 4, 1943 - Oct. 25, 2026
By Carol A. Clark,3 days ago
MICHAEL LYON Jan. 4, 1943 - Oct. 25, 2026. Michael Lyon, beloved son, father, and grandfather, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Born in Tulsa, OK Jan. 4, 1943, Mike moved to Los Alamos when he was four years old. There, on top of the mesa, he found a place to call home. Mike was a quiet child growing up. He hit his stride academically, and attended University of New Mexico for his Bachelor's of Business Administration. Soon after, he graduated with his Master's degree from University of California, Berkley. This was his life's proudest achievement, until he had his family.