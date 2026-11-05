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New Disney PhotoPass Sessions Added for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!
By Kristin Sabol,3 days ago
The holiday season is almost here, and Magic Kingdom is getting ready for festive decorations, sparkling lights, and plenty of Christmas magic!. Now, guests have another way to capture their favorite holiday memories with private photos taken during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Disney PhotoPass has announced additional Capture...