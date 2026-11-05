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15 Random Photos That Hopefully Help You Learn Something
By Fernanda Arnaud,2 days ago
You can learn some pretty strange things just by looking at photographs. A rock in the desert might have moved hundreds of feet without anyone touching it. An ordinary-looking piece of bronze could turn out to be part of a 2,000-year-old machine. And somewhere underwater, an octopus is carrying around a shell in case it needs somewhere to hide. None of these things have much in common, which is probably the best part. There’s no particular subject to study here, and you don’t need to remember any of it afterward. But the next time someone mentions a weird animal or an unusual place, you might have something to add. Here are 15 random photos with something interesting behind them.