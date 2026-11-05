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Our Offense vs. Their Defense: Cleveland Browns
By AnthonyParker,3 days ago
A struggling Saints run offense vs a struggling Browns run defense will determine who wins this game. The New Orleans Saints are returning to action after a bye week with more questions than they had to start the season. Now, this matchup with the Browns serves as a litmus test for the changes that were made during the bye, not just for the coaching staff but for the entire organization.