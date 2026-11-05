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15 Classic Films Modern Audiences Would Be too Dumb to Understand
By Fernanda Arnaud,2 days ago
Imagine watching a movie where nobody explains the ending, the main character might be lying, and half the important details are buried in conversations you barely noticed. Plenty of classic films worked that way, and audiences have been arguing about them for decades. Some directors preferred long silences to exposition, while others made viewers piece together events from conflicting accounts or scenes shown out of order. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a straightforward story, but these films aren’t particularly interested in providing one. You can watch them twice and come away with two completely different interpretations. Here are 15 classics that demand a little more attention than the average movie night.