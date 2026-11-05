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Turkey tracker 2026: Where readers are spotting wild turkeys around Greater Boston
By Annie Jonas,3 days ago
From Harvard Square to neighborhood streets, readers have spotted wild turkeys all over Greater Boston. Explore their sightings on our map. With Thanksgiving around the corner — and wild turkey sightings in full swing — we asked readers to share where they’ve spotted the birds roaming around Greater Boston. They sent photos of turkeys stopping traffic, jaywalking across streets, and casually strolling through neighborhoods.