undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Arizona Brewers Lease East Village's Old Twisted Vine Space for Atrum Brewing
By Casey Santiago,3 days ago
A craft brewing group has signed a lease for the 7,000-square-foot building at 114 E. Fourth St. in Des Moines' East Village, the former home of Twisted Vine Brewery, with plans to open a new spot called Atrum Brewing by mid-December. The deal brings new life to a space that sat empty after Twisted Vine closed in early July.
1