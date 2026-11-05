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Kevin Nash Says Shawn Michaels Replacing Bruce Prichard Makes Sense
By Andrew Ravens,3 days ago
Kevin Nash says it would only make sense for Shawn Michaels to take over Bruce Prichard’s spot on WWE’s creative team. On the latest episode of Kliq This, Sean Oliver brought up the report that Michaels is expected to step into Prichard’s role when Prichard retires after WrestleMania 43 next year. Nash said Michaels has already been running creative for NXT, then joked about what it would take for him to join the team himself. You can check out his comments below: