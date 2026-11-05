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Coat Boutique held by Fredericktown United Methodist Church
3 days ago
Fredericktown United Methodist Church will hold a Coat Boutique on Friday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov 7 from 9 a.m. to Noon at 216 S. Main. This is a free event. Limit three coats for each person present; while supplies last. There will be coats, hats, gloves, scarves for men, women and children. Event co-sponsored by Fredericktown Knights of Columbus. For more information contact: 573-783-2173.