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Life and loss at the heart of the Cowboy Junkies’ new release
By Dave Gil de Rubio,3 days ago
Family is at the heart of Cowboy Junkies. Three of the band’s four members (Michael, Margo and Peter) are siblings. Bassist Alan Anton is the only non-Timmins (and also Michael’s childhood friend). The three are half of the six children Barbara and John Timmins brought into the world. In the past seven years, the offspring have dealt with the family matriarch’s death in 2018 with her spouse dying of Alzheimer’s just as the world was shutting down.