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Jaguars Injury Update: Insider Reveals Bhayshul Tuten’s Status
By Parker Hurley,3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten is expected to be a true game-time decision for their Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The NFL Insider noted that Tuten is going to test his ankle and foot prior to the game to see how he feels. The Jaguars will not put a designation on their star running back until he tests it out.