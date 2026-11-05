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Central Maine truck driver training program shifts into higher gear
By Laurie Schreiber,3 days ago
Two months after launching, a truck driver training program in central Maine is moving up a gear. Based in the Kennebec County town of Chelsea, the American Transportation Academy is joining forces with Augusta Adult and Community Education to expand commercial driver license opportunities. “Through this collaboration, students will have...