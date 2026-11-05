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UC Lindner Tribunal hosts debate about AI in higher education
By Morgan Furnas,3 days ago
The College Debates and Discourse Alliance hosted a campus debate at the University of Cincinnati's Lindner College of Business on Nov. 4, 2026, discussing the pros and cons of artificial intelligence use in higher education. The event was held in partnership with Lindner Tribunal and the Greater Cincinnati Braver Angels Alliance, a national advocacy group that promotes bipartisan dialogue.