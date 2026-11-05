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Opinion | Nicki Minaj’s problematic allegiance to Donald Trump
By Rileigh Pippins,3 days ago
In Port Huron, Michigan, rapper Nicki Minaj was a special guest at a Republican rally featuring President Trump on Oct. 25, 2026. Minaj sported a blonde updo and light-blue eye color contacts while leading the audience in chants for Republican senatorial candidate Mike Rogers, who later lost the Michigan senate race to Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed on Election Day.