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Branch County early archery season numbers lagging behind previous years
By Brett Briscoe,3 days ago
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County deer hunters are seeing a slower start to the 2026 early archery season, with harvest totals currently trailing significantly behind previous years. According to recent data from the Department of Natural Resourses, local hunters have checked in 678 deer so far this season, which began October 1st and runs through November 14th.